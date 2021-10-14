Clarion 3, Moniteau 0
WEST SUNBURY -- Noel Anthony handed out 27 assists, served for 10 points and made eight digs as Clarion hit the road to take down Moniteau, 25-14, 25-17, 25-20, in KSAC action.
Korrin Burns powered her way to 24 kills in the victory with Payton Simko ripping eight kills of her own. Adia Needham served for nine points and four aces with Jordan Best going for six points and four digs.
The Bobcats won the JV match as well, 25-14, 25-13, as Alicyn Burford hit six kills, Hadlee Campbell served for 14 points and 10 aces and Brenna Armstrong added 11 points.
Keystone 3, Venango Catholic 0
Keystone pumped its record up to 12-3 on the season with a 25-10, 25-15, 25-22 victory over Venango Catholic in KSAC play at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
Alyssa Weaver led the Panthers with 11 points, six aces and 11 assists while Natalie Bowser collected six points, six assists and six kills. Leah Exley also slammed six kills and served up two aces.
The Vikings (2-10) received three digs from Lily Homan, two digs and two kills from Chloe Rudder, two aces and two digs from Mariah Wessell and two digs from Jenna Lopata.
Keystone will host Oil City on Saturday while VC will travel to A-C Valley on Monday.