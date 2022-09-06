Clarion 3, Cranberry 0
Taylor Alston stuffed the stat sheet with seven kills, 11 assists and eight points as Clarion swept Cranberry, 25-21, 25-19, 25-17, in KSAC action at the Berrydome on Tuesday night.
Aryana Girvan ripped 10 kills to go along with seven points and four digs in the victory while Grace Ochs set up 15 assists and served for 10 points, including five aces. Bri Pierce added eight digs and five points and Hadlee Campbell four digs.
Brooke Hart led coach Jennifer Stover's Berries with nine points, including six aces, five kills and four digs. Ayanna Ferringer collected five digs, four kills and two blocks while Mackenzie Karnes added eight digs and a block.
The Bobcats also won the junior varsity match by scores of 25-19, 25-14.
Lexi Reisinger topped the Berries with six points and Allie Rembold had four points.
Cranberry will host A-C Valley today.
Titusville 3, Oil City 1
TITUSVILLE -- Chayse Skinner provided 10 digs and eight assists, but it wasn't enough as Titusville rallied for a 22-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-23 win over visiting Oil City in a Region 3 matchup.
Abby Kreidler contributed 11 digs and four kills for the Oilers (1-4) while Molly Mietus notched five kills and a block and Emma Stahl added 10 assists.
The Rockets also won the junior varsity match, 27-25, 25-19.
Oil City will compete in the Franklin Spiketacular tournament on Saturday.
Grove City Christian 3, CLA 1
Christian Life Academy's Destiny Bickel stuffed the stat line with 13 points, including seven aces, six assists, seven digs and a block, but the host Eagles fell in four sets to Grove City Christian, 25-17, 19-25, 25-5, 25-17.
Macayla Heim added nine digs, seven points, three kills and three blocks for the Eagles (4-3 overall, 3-1 New-Penn Christian Conference) while Savannah Bishop had 10 points, 10 digs and three kills.
Grove City Christian also won the junior varsity match, 25-18, 25-18. Emily Heim had three points for the Eagles.
CLA will next play on Monday at home against CCSI.