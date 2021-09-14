Sharpsville 3, Oil City 0
SHARPSVILLE -- Oil City's Abby Kreidler served for 14 points, including 10 aces, but it wasn't enough as the Oilers fell to homestanding Sharpsville, 25-19, 25-11, 25-18 in a Region 3 matchup.
Oil City won the junior varsity match, 25-16, 25-22.
The Oilers will be back in action on Thursday at home against Slippery Rock.
C-L 3, Venango Catholic 0
Venango Catholic dropped to 0-4 on the season with a 25-16, 25-15, 25-14 loss to Clarion-Limestone at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium in KSAC play.
Cheyanne Rudder made six digs in the loss while Mariah Wessell added three digs and an ace. Sadie Kalamajka also made three blocks and Lily Homan served up an ace while making two kills and two digs.
The Vikings will host Karns City on Thursday.