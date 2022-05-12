COCHRANTON -- Rocky Grove's boys volleyball team closed out its regular season with a 25-12, 25-7, 25-13 loss on the road to Cochranton in Region 1 play on Thursday night.
Blayne Baker notched six digs, five points and three kills in the contest for the Orioles, who dropped to 4-9 overall and 3-7 in the region with the defeat. Brett Stevenson added four points, three kills and three digs for Rocky Grove with Wyatt Gregory and Alex Zinz serving for five points apiece. Camron King added six points, Avery Purich three points and three digs and Dustin McMullen three points.
The Orioles also fell in the junior varsity contest, 25-12, 25-16, despite getting eight points from Bishop Williams and six points from Andrew Williams.