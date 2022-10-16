WEST SUNBURY -- Ayanna Ferringer stuffed the stat sheet with 19 kills, 15 points and four blocks to lead Cranberry to a 25-12, 25-11, 25-20 victory on the road over Moniteau on Saturday in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls volleyball action.
Ashlynn Collins added 24 assists, 21 points and five aces in the victory for the Berries (11-4 overall, 11-2 KSAC) while Mackenzie Karnes notched seven digs, four kills and three blocks, Reyna Watson seven kills and Brooke Hart seven digs and three kills.
Cranberry also took the junior varsity match, 24-26, 25-18, 15-2.
The Berries will travel to Rocky Grove today.
BOYS SOCCER
Corry 3, Oil City 0
CORRY -- Oil City was on the wrong end of a 3-0 shutout on the road against Corry in a non-region showdown.
Devin Graham, Tyler Biondi and Carter Linden netted goals for the Beavers.
Ryan Shevock made nine saves in goal for the Oilers.
Oil City will head to Seneca on Tuesday.
Forest Area 5, Kane 2
TIONESTA -- Logan Bish had a standout performance with four goals to lead homestanding Forest Area to a 5-2 victory over Kane in a District 9 clash.
Kaden Baumcratz added a goal and two assists to the victory while Thomas Phillips recorded three saves while protecting the Fires' net.
Isaak Johnson logged both goals for the Wolves.