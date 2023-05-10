TENNIS
OC teams ousted
ERIE -- A pair of Oil City doubles teams dropped first-round matches on Wednesday in the District 10 boys doubles championships at the Westwood Racquet Club.
After receiving a first-round bye, Oil City's No. 1 team of Jackson Dilks and Spencer Greene dropped an 8-2 verdict to Sharon's top doubles team of Liam Klingensmith and Brian Nguyen in the second round.
The Oilers No. 2 squad of Dylan Bly and Simon Burkett fell in the first round to the Hickory tandem of Paul Spielvogle and Trevor Borowicz, 8-1.