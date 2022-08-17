BUTLER -- Mariska Shunk fired a 47 to earn medalist honors for the second straight day to lead Moniteau to a second consecutive victory in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls mega match played Wednesday at Aubrey's Golf Course.
Jessie Stocks followed with a 54 as the Warriors finished with a team score of 158, six strokes ahead of runner-up Cranberry at 164. Keystone was third at 219. Emma Covert and Kendall Sankey each contributed a 57 for Moniteau.
Alaina Hogue led the Berries with a 51 while Brooke Whitling had a 56 and Kendell Findlay added a 57.
Paige Matthews led the Panthers with a 68.
Evie Bliss was the only player competing for Allegheny-Clarion Valley and she shot the second lowest round of the day with a 48.