FOXBURG -- Cranberry's Mallory McMasters shot the low round of the day with a 49, but Moniteau took home the team title for the second straight time on Wednesday in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls golf mega match played at Foxburg Country Club.
Mariska Shunk followed with a 50 while teammates Sophee Hazlet carded a 51 and Kendall Sankey recorded a 52 as the Warriors finished first with a team score of 153.
McMasters' low round helped the Berries hold on for second with a score of 175, besting Allegheny-Clarion Valley with a 177. Kelsey Hanna followed with a 59 for the Berries while Kayla Hanna added a 67.
Ruby Best topped the Falcons with a 53, Reagan Best had a 58 and Rayanne Sherry added a 66.
Lily Nicewonger shot a 62 for Keystone.
The next KSAC girls mega match will be held Monday at Hi-Level Golf Course.