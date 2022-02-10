INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — T.J. Watt has made it a brother act for AP Defensive Player of the Year.
Pittsburgh's All-Pro edge rusher who tied the NFL sacks record with 22 1/2, joined older brother J.J. in taking the award at NFL Honors on Thursday night.
The Steelers star received 42 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league, far outdistancing Dallas rookie linebacker Micah Parsons (five) and three-time winner Aaron Donald (three).
Watt, a unanimous All-Pro selection this season, follows his brother, who was the top defensive player in 2012, '14 and '15 with Houston.
Although he missed three games, Watt still got to the sacks mark set by Hall of Famer Michael Strahan — and Watt didn't need Brett Favre taking a dive for the final sack. In all, Watt made 64 tackles despite battling an assortment of injuries.
Not surprisingly, given Pittsburgh's history on defense — the Steel Curtain and all that — Watt is the seventh Steeler to earn the award. He joins Joe Greene (1974), Mel Blount (1975), Jack Lambert (1976), Rod Woodson (1993), James Harrison (2008) and Troy Polamalu (2010).
Other award winners were:
Tennessee Titans' coach Mike Vrabel won Coach of the Year honors.
The Tennessee Titans were forced to use a record (for a non-strike season) of 91 players, lost their best player — running back Derrick Henry — for half the schedule, yet won the AFC South and the conference's top seed.
Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow won the AP Comeback Player of the Year award and his teammate -- wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase -- was named the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.
The Defensive Rookie of the Year went to Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons, a former standout at Penn State.
Parsons' play no doubt helped Dan Quinn win the Assistant Coach of the Year award.