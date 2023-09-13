Weber's Minute Man, a modified-pitch softball powerhouse team in the late 1970s and early 80s, held a reunion this past Saturday with players from other teams in the Franklin Men's League in attendance as well. On hand for the event were (front, from left): Bob Bean, Denton Baker, Terry Weber, Dan Haun, Bill Bean, Jim Perrine and Herb Bigley; back, Bob Witherup, Ed Brannon, Bob Kriek, Ed Shiner, Richard Harriger, Jim Frye and Larry Mackey.
Display Ads
Bulletin
Special Editions
Most Viewed Articles
-
Rough night at the Oil Field
-
Sugarcreek mayor found deceased
-
Last Sunday Mass at St. Stephen marks end of long history in OC
-
McDaniel praised for what he achieved as mayor
-
No people hurt, dog dies in Oil City fire
-
Work has resumed at Downs structure on OC's North Side
-
Seneca man charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI
-
OC's Wilson released from hospital
-
Area high school bands step up at Music in Oil Country
-
Melat officially inducted into Virginia Tech Hall of Fame