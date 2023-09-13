Weber's Minute Man, a modified-pitch softball powerhouse team in the late 1970s and early 80s, held a reunion this past Saturday with players from other teams in the Franklin Men's League in attendance as well. On hand for the event were (front, from left): Bob Bean, Denton Baker, Terry Weber, Dan Haun, Bill Bean, Jim Perrine and Herb Bigley; back, Bob Witherup, Ed Brannon, Bob Kriek, Ed Shiner, Richard Harriger, Jim Frye and Larry Mackey.

0
0
0
0
0