What if a tick were to bite?
In case a tick manages to bite, the CDC recommends as soon as possible using fine-nosed tweezers to grab it close to the skin and pull it out evenly without twisting or jerking. This helps ensure the mouth parts come out as well.
If the mouth parts remain in the skin, the CDC recommends trying to remove them with tweezers, but if this cannot be done easily to leave them in and let the skin heal itself.
