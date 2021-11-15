In a September Briefing Room Blog, the White House offered the following explanation for the rise in meat prices:
“Four large conglomerates overwhelmingly control meat supply chains, driving down earnings for farmers while driving up prices for consumers.
“The meatpacking industry buys cattle, hogs, and chickens from farmers and ranchers, processes it, and then sells beef, pork, and poultry on to retailers like grocery stores.
“The industry is highly consolidated, and serves as a key choke point in the supply chain.
“Today, just four firms control approximately 55-85% of the market for these three products, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data. That reflects dramatic consolidation of the industry over the last five decades, as the large conglomerates have absorbed more and more smaller processors.
“In 1977, the largest four beef-packing firms controlled just 25% of the market, compared to 82% today.
“In poultry, the top four processing firms controlled 35% of the market in 1986, compared to 54% today.
“And in pork, the top four hog-processing firms controlled 33% of the market in 1976, compared to 66% today.
“That consolidation gives these middlemen the power to squeeze both consumers and farmers and ranchers. There’s a long history of these giant meat processors making more and more, while families pay more at the grocery store and farmers and ranchers earn less for their products.
“Absent this corporate consolidation, prices would be lower for consumers and fairer for farmers and ranchers.”