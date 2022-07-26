Franklin High School graduate Randy Wilber was named the recipient of the 2021 Doc Counsilman Science Award by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
Wilber, who graduated from Franklin High School in 1972 and was inducted into the school's inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2011, joined the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee in 1993 and currently serves as senior sport physiologist at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Established in 2004, the Doc Counsilman Science Award recognizes a coach who utilizes scientific techniques and equipment as an integral part of their coaching methods or has created innovative ways to use sports science.
In his current role, Wilber works closely with Team USA athletes and coaches in the areas of altitude training, heat/humidity acclimatization, blood chemistry analysis, overtraining, international air travel (jet lag) and exercised-induced asthma. In more than 20 years with the USOC, he has supported Team USA at seven Olympic Games and worked with 88 Olympians (15 sports) who have earned over 200 individual medals.
Wilber has also authored more than 30 papers in peer-reviewed scientific journals and has written several book chapters in the areas of sports medicine and sports science.
After graduating from Franklin, Wilber went on to earn a bachelor's degree in history from Grove City College and holds an M.S. in history from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He received his M.S. and Ph.D in exercise physiology from Florida State University.