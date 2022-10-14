DuBOIS -- Central Clarion quarterback Jase Ferguson threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more Friday night as the Wildcats remained unbeaten following a 45-7 romp over homestanding DuBois.
Coach Dave Eggleton's Wildcats, now 8-0 on the season, led 10-0 after one period, 31-0 at halftime and 38-0 through three quarters.
Ferguson whipped an 18-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Smail midway through the first quarter and Thomas Uckert's PAT made it 7-0. Uckert added a 23-yard field goal with 31 seconds left in the period, pushing the lead to 10-0.
Ferguson had TD runs of three yards and one yard, the first at the 8:04 mark and the second with 1:12 left in the half. But, Central Clarion wasn't done as Ferguson still had time to heave an 11-yard scoring pass to Mason Burford with three ticks left, making it 31-0 at the break.
Smail hauled in a 15-yard TD pass off a deflection midway through the third quarter and Connor Kopnitsky capped off the Wildcats' scoring with a 10-yard run on the first play of the fourth period.
DuBois' lone score came with 9:45 remaining on a 61-yard pass from Trey Wingard to Nathan Kougher.
Ferguson completed 14-of-20 passes for 296 yards and three TDs. Ashton Rex had five catches for 131 yards and Smail had five for 107 and two scores.
Central Clarion will look to stay unbeaten on Friday at St. Marys.
Port Allegany 8, Redbank Valley 7
PORT ALLEGANY -- In a game that everyone expected to be a tight, hard-fought battle, it certainly played out that way as the host Gators rallied in the closing minutes for an 8-7 victory over the previously unbeaten Redbank Valley Bulldogs.
Coach Blane Gold's Bulldogs, now 7-1 on the season, were without starting quarterback Cam Wagner, but his younger brother, Braylon, looked like he might wind up as the game's hero as he launched a 90-yard touchdown pass to Tate Minich with 7:24 left in the game, breaking up a scoreless game. Owen Clouse's PAT made it 7-0.
But, the host Gators, also 7-1 and now with the upper hand for a Region 2 title, did not fold. Port Allegany marched 65 yards with Peyton Stiles going the last six for a touchdown at the 3:02 mark, cutting the deficit to 7-6.
Port Allegany then went for the two-point conversion and took the lead when quarterback Drew Evens twisted his way into the end zone, putting the Gators on top, 8-7.
Redbank Valley had one more possession, but gave it back to the Gators, who ran the remaining time off the clock.
Redbank Valley will attempt to bounce back Friday night at home against Brockway.
Keystone 45, Kane 13
KANE -- Keystone's Aiden Sell and Kyle Nellis each ran for two touchdowns while Drew Keth threw for a score and also returned an interception 70 yards as the Panthers rolled past homestanding Kane, 45-13.
Coach Todd Smith's Panthers, now 5-3 on the season, scored first on Keth's long interception return and Josh Beal added the PAT.
Keystone extended its lead to 34-0 at the half on TD runs of 56 and five yards by Nellis, an eight-yard scoring pass from Keth to Tyler Albright and a 16-yard run by Sell.
After the Wolves scored in the third quarter, Sell answered with a 70-yard TD run and Beal's kick made it 42-7. Beal finished off Keystone's scoring with a 35-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
Keth completed 3-of-6 passes for 52 yards and a TD while Sell finished with 165 yards and two TDs on 14 carries while Nellis added 102 yards and two scores on just five attempts.
Keystone will host Port Allegany on Friday.
Grove City 38, Sharpsville 22
SHARPSVILLE -- Grove City quarterback Hunter Hohman passed for 232 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for 56 yards and two more scores as the Eagles flew past homestanding Sharpsville, 38-22 in Region 3 action.
Coach Sam Mowrey's Eagles, now 5-3 on the season, grabbed a 6-0 lead on a two-yard run from Hohman, but Sharpsville came right back with a 76-yard TD pass from Caullin Summers to Garen Levis and Liam Campbell's PAT made it 7-6.
Grove City, however, reeled off 18 straight points in the first half to take a commanding 24-7 lead into the lockerroom. Hohman threw scoring passes of 50 and 11 yards to Nathan Greer while the Eagles' defense also sacked Summers in the end zone for a safety.
Hohman added a three-yard TD run in the third quarter and fired a 36-yard scoring pass to Clayton Martin in the fourth.
The Blue Devils' final two scores came on a three-yard run from Summers and a five-yard pass from Summers to Levis.
In addition to Hohman's big night through the air, Anthony Nemec rushed for 138 yards on 23 carries for Grove City. Martin finished with five catches for 74 yards and Greer had four grabs for 83 yards.
Grove City will next visit Wilmington on Friday.