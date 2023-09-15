PUNXSUTAWNEY -- Central Clarion's Jase Ferguson once again had a big game offensively as he fired four touchdown passes Friday night in the Wildcats' 41-13 road win over Punxsutawney in District 9 football action.
Coach Davey Eggleton's Wildcats, now 4-0 on the season, were clinging to a 20-13 lead through three quarters before exploding for three fourth-quarter touchdowns to break the game wide open.
The Chucks (2-2) got on the scoreboard first as Zach Presloid hauled in a 17-yard TD pass from Maddox Hetrick, but the PAT failed, leaving it at 6-0 at the 5:43 mark.
Central Clarion with 1:22 left in the first quarter as Ferguson and Tommy Smith hooked up on a 21-yard scoring pass. The Wildcats also failed on the PAT and the score was knotted at 6-6.
Central Clarion took the lead for good as Braylon Beckwith scored on a two-yard plunge with 7:06 left in the first half, which was set up by a 30-yard run by Ferguson. Thomas Uckert added the PAT to make it 13-6 at the break.
Ferguson connected on a 38-yard TD pass to Mason Burford four minutes into the third quarter, only to see the Chucks respond with a three-yard TD run by Landon Martz, making it 20-13 after three.
However, the Wildcats got TD passes of four yards from Ferguson to Hayden Hindman and 77 yards from Ferguson to Dawson Smail in the opening four minutes of the fourth quarter and Brady Quinn sealed up the victory with a 78-yard interception return.
Central Clarion will host next host Bradford on Friday.
Grove City 17, Sharon 14
GROVE CITY -- Jacob Stucchio connected on a 25-yard field goal as time expired to lift Grove City to a wild 17-14 victory over previously undefeated Sharon in a Region 3 nailbiter at Forker Field.
After a scoreless first half, coach Sam Mowrey's Eagles (2-2) grabbed a 7-0 midway through the third quarter after taking the second-half kickoff and marching 78 yards in 15 plays, capped off by Joey Hathaway's four-yard touchdown run. Stucchio nailed the PAT to make it 7-0 at the 7:30 mark.
The Tigers (3-1) answered with a long scoring drive of their own, going 81 yards in 11 plays that culminated with Mister Ham's 11-yard TD jaunt with 11:39 left in the game. The PAT was no good as Grove City clung to a 7-6 lead.
The Eagles responded as quarterback Hunter Hohman fired a 10-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Greer and Stucchio's PAT at the 4:59 mark made it 14-6.
After stopping the Tigers on the ensuing possession, Grove City got the ball back and looked to run out the clock, but Bishop Root picked off a Hohman pass and returned it to the Grove City 1 yard-line. Ike Friday plowed in from there and when Ham passed to C.C. Harrison for the 2-point conversion, the game was knotted at 14-14 with 2:27 left.
However, it was enough time for Hohman and the Eagles to go 47 yards in eight plays to set up Stucchio for his game-winning field goal.
Grove City will be back in action Friday at Slippery Rock.