FRIDAY, JAN. 20

BOYS BASKETBALL

Titusville at Franklin (6 p.m.)

Oil City at Corry (6 p.m.)

Kennedy Catholic at Rocky Grove (varsity only, 7 p.m.)

Cochranton at Youngsville (6 p.m.)

Grove City at Sharon (6 p.m.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Clarion at Moniteau (6 p.m.)

Union at Karns City (6 p.m.)

Forest Area at Clarion-Limestone (6:30 p.m.)

Clarion at Redbank Valley (6 p.m.)

A-C Valley at Keystone (6 p.m.)

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

BOYS BASKETBALL

Punxsutawney at Moniteau (1:30 p.m.)

Bethel Christian at Venango Catholic (1 p.m.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Conneaut Area at Lakeview (2:15 p.m.)

SCHOLASTIC SWIMMING

Oil City, Franklin at Iroquois Invitational (boys, 9:30 a.m.)

SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING

Franklin, Cranberry at Howland Tournament (9:30 a.m.)

Cochranton, Clarion at Mercer VFW Tournament (9 a.m.)

MONDAY, JAN . 23

BOYS BASKETBALL

North Clarion at Punxsutawney (6 p.m.)

DuBois Central Catholic at Union (6 p.m.)

Karns City at Brookville (6 p.m.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Franklin at Oil City (6 p.m.)

Rocky Grove at Union City (6 p.m.)

Youngsville at Cochranton (6 p.m.)

Slippery Rock at Grove City (6 p.m.)

Lakeview at Commodore Perry (6 p.m.)

SCHOLASTIC SWIMMING

Sharon at Oil City (4 p.m.)

Titusville at Franklin (6 p.m.)

TUESDAY, JAN. 24

BOYS BASKETBALL

Franklin at Corry (6 p.m.)

Conneaut Area at Oil City (6 p.m.)

Rocky Grove at Farrell (6 p.m.)

Cochranton at Cambridge Springs (6 p.m.)

Grove City at Greenville (6 p.m.)

Reynolds at Lakeview (6 p.m.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Redbank Valley at Cranberry (varsity only, 6:30 p.m.)

North Clarion at Clarion (6 p.m.)

Moniteau at Clarion-Limestone (6:30 p.m.)

Karns City at Keystone (6 p.m.)

A-C Valley at Forest Area (6 p.m.)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cranberry at Redbank Valley (6 p.m.)

Clarion at North Clarion (6 p.m.)

Forest Area at A-C Valley (6 p.m.)

Clarion-Limestone at Moniteau (6 p.m.)

Keystone at Karns City (6 p.m.)

SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING

Franklin at Maplewood (6 p.m.)

Cochranton at Cambridge Springs (6 p.m.)

Redbank Valley at St. Marys (6 p.m.)

THURSDAY, JAN. 26

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Meadville at Franklin (6 p.m.)

Oil City at Conneaut Area (6 p.m.)

Saegertown at Rocky Grove (6 p.m.)

Cranberry at Karns City (6 p.m.)

Forest Area at North Clarion (6 p.m.)

Keystone at Moniteau (6 p.m.)

Clarion-Limestone at Redbank Valley (6 p.m.)

Clarion at Union (6 p.m.)

Cochranton at Union City (6 p.m.)

Grove City at Greenville (6 p.m.)

Lakeview at Farrell (6 p.m.)

SCHOLASTIC SWIMMING

Oil City at Brookville (6 p.m.)

Franklin at Slippery Rock (6 p.m.)

SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING

Brockway at Clarion (6 p.m.)

FRIDAY, JAN. 27

BOYS BASKETBALL

Franklin at Conneaut Area (6 p.m.)

Oil City at Warren (6 p.m.)

Jamestown at Rocky Grove (6 p.m.)

Karns City at Cranberry (6 p.m.)

Union at Clarion (6 p.m.)

North Clarion at Forest Area (6 p.m.)

Moniteau at Keystone (6 p.m.)

Redbank Valley at Clarion-Limestone (6:30 p.m.)

A-C Valley at Venango Catholic (6 p.m.)

Saegertown at Cochranton (6 p.m.)

Grove City at Wilmington (6 p.m.)

SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING

Franklin, Cranberry, Cochranton, Redbank Valley at Fred Bell Tournament (4 p.m.)

Clarion at West Branch Tournament (4 p.m.)

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Otto-Eldred at Redbank Valley (Noon)

Moniteau at Sewickley Academy (3 p.m.)

SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING

Franklin, Cranberry, Cochranton, Redbank Valley at Fred Bell Tournament (9 a.m.)

Clarion at West Branch Tournament (8 a.m.)

MONDAY, JAN. 30

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brookville at North Clarion (6 p.m.)

Union at Keystone (6 p.m.)

Punxsutawney at Karns City (6 p.m.)

Crawford Christian at Venango Catholic (6 p.m.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Franklin at Corry (6 p.m.)

Oil City at Meadville (6 p.m.)

Rocky Grove at Cochranton (6 p.m.)

Keystone at Union (6 p.m.)

Sharon at Grove City (6 p.m.)

Mercer at Lakeview (6 p.m.)

SCHOLASTIC SWIMMING

Oil City at Grove City (6 p.m.)

Farrell at Franklin (6 p.m.)

TUESDAY, JAN. 31

BOYS BASKETBALL

Oil City at Franklin (6 p.m.)

Rocky Grove at Commodore Perry (6 p.m.)

Clarion at Clarion-Limestone (6:30 p.m.)

Cochranton at Maplewood (6 p.m.)

Slippery Rock at Grove City (6 p.m.)

CLA at Venango Catholic (6 p.m.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Clarion at Karns City (6 p.m.)

Clarion-Limestone at Ridgway (6 p.m.)

A-C Valley at Brookville (6 p.m.)

SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING

Cranberry at Sheffield (6 p.m.)

Clarion at Redbank Valley (6 p.m.)

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cranberry at Commodore Perry (6 p.m.)

Karns City at North Clarion (6 p.m.)

Laurel at Moniteau (6 p.m.)

Union at Clarion-Limestone (6:30 p.m.)

Keystone at Forest Area (6 p.m.)

Redbank Valley at Brookville (6 p.m.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brockway at Union (6 p.m.)

Forest Area at Clarion (6 p.m.)

THURSDAY, FEB. 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Franklin at Warren (6 p.m.)

Oil City at Corry (6 p.m.)

Cambridge Springs at Rocky Grove (6 p.m.)

Moniteau at Cranberry at Venango Catholic (6:30 p.m.)

North Clarion at A-C Valley (6 p.m.)

Karns City at Redbank Valley (6 p.m.)

Keystone at Clarion-Limestone (6:30 p.m.)

Saegertown at Cochranton (6 p.m.)

Grove City at Sharpsville (6 p.m.)

Lakeview at Reynolds (6 p.m.)

SCHOLASTIC SWIMMING

Oil City at Farrell (6 p.m.)

Sharon at Franklin (6 p.m.)

FRIDAY, FEB. 3

BOYS BASKETBALL

Warren at Franklin (6 p.m.)

Oil City at Titusville (6 p.m.)

Rocky Grove at Cochranton (6 p.m.)

Cranberry at Moniteau (6 p.m.)

A-C Valley at North Clarion (6 p.m.)

Redbank Valley at Karns City (6 p.m.)

Clarion-Limestone at Keystone (6 p.m.)

Forest Area at Union (6 p.m.)

Venango Catholic at Ridgway (6 p.m.)

Grove City at Hickory (6 p.m.)

George Junior at Lakeview (6 p.m.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Union at Forest Area (6 p.m.)

SATURDAY, FEB. 4

BOYS BASKETBALL

West Shamokin at Moniteau (4:30 p.m.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bradford at Oil City (12:30 p.m.)

West Shamokin at Moniteau (1:30 p.m.)

MONDAY, FEB. 6

BOYS BASKETBALL

Venango Catholic at Cranberry (varsity only, 6 30 p.m.)

Clarion at DuBois Central Catholic (6 p.m.)

Karns City at Marion Center (6 p.m.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Franklin at Conneaut Area (6 p.m.)

Warren at Oil City (6 p.m.)

Rocky Grove at Maplewood (6 p.m.)

Clarion at Brookville (6 p.m.)

Cochranton at Sharpsville (6 p.m.)

Wilmington at Grove City (6 p.m.)

Kennedy Catholic at Lakeview (6 p.m.)

SCHOLASTIC SWIMMING

Titusville at Oil City (6 p.m.)

TUESDAY, FEB. 7

BOYS BASKETBALL

Franklin at Titusville (6 p.m.)

Corry at Oil City (6 p.m.)

Rocky Grove at Kennedy Catholic (6 p.m.)

Keystone at North Clarion (6 p.m.)

Cochranton at Union City (6 p.m.)

Sharon at Grove City (6 p.m.)

Lakeview at Mercer (6 p.m.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Forest Area at Rocky Grove (varsity only, 6 p.m.)

Cranberry at A-C Valley (6 p.m.)

Slippery Rock at Moniteau (6 p.m.)

Ridgway at Keystone (6 p.m.)

SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING

Redbank Valley at Cranberry (6 p.m.)

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8

BOYS BASKETBALL

Union at A-C Valley (6 p.m.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Clarion at Redbank Valley (6 p.m.)

Karns City at West Shamokin (6 p.m.)

THURSDAY, FEB. 9

BOYS BASKETBALL

Keystone at Cranberry (6 p.m.)

Clarion at Forest Area (6 p.m.)

Moniteau at Redbank Valley (6 p.m.)

Clarion-Limestone at Karns City (6 p.m.)

Venango Catholic at Tidioute Charter (6 p.m.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oil City at Franklin (6 p.m.)

Cranberry at Keystone (6 p.m.)

A-C Valley at Union (6 p.m.)

Cambridge Springs at Cochranton (6 p.m.)

Hickory at Grove City (6 p.m.)

Lakeview at West Middlesex (6 p.m.)

SCHOLASTIC SWIMMING

Oil City at Franklin (6 p.m.)

SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING

Cranberry at Punxsutawney (6 p.m.)

FRIDAY, FEB. 10

BOYS BASKETBALL

Corry at Franklin (6 p.m.)

Oil City at Conneaut Area (6 p.m.)

Farrell at Rocky Grove (6 p.m.)

Keystone at Clarion (3:30 p.m.)

Sheffield at Union (6 p.m.)

Cochranton at Eisenhower (6 p.m.)

Greenville at Grove City (6 p.m.)

Lakeview at Reynolds (6 p.m.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Clarion at Otto-Eldred (6 p.m.)

Redbank Valley at Moniteau (6 p.m.)

Karns City at Clarion-Limestone (6:30 p.m.)

Keystone at Clarion (3:30 p.m.)

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cambridge Springs at A-C Valley (2 p.m.)

SCHOLASTIC SWIMMING

Southern Tier Invitational at Grove City College (9 a.m.)

MONDAY, FEB. 13

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kane at Cranberry (6 p.m.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Franklin at Meadville (6 p.m.)

Conneaut Area at Oil City (6 p.m.)

Rocky Grove at Youngsville (6 p.m.)

Karns City at Butler (6 p.m.)

Cochranton at Maplewood (6 p.m.)

Jamestown at Lakeview (6 p.m.)

SCHOLASTIC SWIMMING

Slippery Rock at Oil City (6 p.m.)

Franklin at Grove City (6 p.m.)

SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING

Cranberry at Franklin (6 p.m.)

TUESDAY, FEB. 14

BOYS BASKETBALL

Conneaut Area at Franklin (6 p.m.)

Warren at Oil City (6 p.m.)

Rocky Grove at Jamestown (6 p.m.)

Cranberry at Clarion-Limestone (6:30 p.m.)

A-C Valley at Clarion (6 p.m.)

North Clarion at Union (6 p.m.)

Redbank Valley at Keystone (6 p.m.)

Karns City at Moniteau (4 p.m.)

CLA at Venango Catholic (6 p.m.)

Youngsville at Cochranton (6 p.m.)

Wilmington at Grove City (6 p.m.)

Lakeview at Sharpsville (6 p.m.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Clarion-Limestone at Cranberry (6 p.m.)

Union at North Clarion (6 p.m.)

Keystone at Redbank Valley (6 p.m.)

Clarion at A-C Valley (6 p.m.)

SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING

Redbank Valley at Curwensville (6 p.m.)

WEDNESDAY, FEB.; 15

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Moniteau at Karns City (6 p.m.)

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Corry at Franklin (6 p.m.)

Meadville at Oil City (6 p.m.)

Union City at Rocky Grove (6 p.m.)

Cochranton at Youngsville (6 p.m.)

Grove City at Slippery Rock (6 p.m.)

Commodore Perry at Lakeview (6 p.m.)

SCHOLASTIC SWIMMING

Oil City at Sharon (6 p.m.)

Franklin at Titusville (6 p.m.)

FRIDAY, FEB. 17

BOYS BASKETBALL

Franklin at Oil City (6 p.m.)

Commodore Perry at Rocky Grove (6 p.m.)

Cambridge Springs at Cochranton (6 p.m.)

Grove City at Slippery Rock (6 p.m.)

West Middlesex at Lakeview (6 p.m.)

SATURDAY, FEB. 18

BOYS BASKETBALL

Venango Catholic at Bethel Christian (1 p.m.)

