FRIDAY, JAN. 20
BOYS BASKETBALL
Titusville at Franklin (6 p.m.)
Oil City at Corry (6 p.m.)
Kennedy Catholic at Rocky Grove (varsity only, 7 p.m.)
Cochranton at Youngsville (6 p.m.)
Grove City at Sharon (6 p.m.)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Clarion at Moniteau (6 p.m.)
Union at Karns City (6 p.m.)
Forest Area at Clarion-Limestone (6:30 p.m.)
Clarion at Redbank Valley (6 p.m.)
A-C Valley at Keystone (6 p.m.)
SATURDAY, JAN. 21
BOYS BASKETBALL
Punxsutawney at Moniteau (1:30 p.m.)
Bethel Christian at Venango Catholic (1 p.m.)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Conneaut Area at Lakeview (2:15 p.m.)
SCHOLASTIC SWIMMING
Oil City, Franklin at Iroquois Invitational (boys, 9:30 a.m.)
SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING
Franklin, Cranberry at Howland Tournament (9:30 a.m.)
Cochranton, Clarion at Mercer VFW Tournament (9 a.m.)
MONDAY, JAN . 23
BOYS BASKETBALL
North Clarion at Punxsutawney (6 p.m.)
DuBois Central Catholic at Union (6 p.m.)
Karns City at Brookville (6 p.m.)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Franklin at Oil City (6 p.m.)
Rocky Grove at Union City (6 p.m.)
Youngsville at Cochranton (6 p.m.)
Slippery Rock at Grove City (6 p.m.)
Lakeview at Commodore Perry (6 p.m.)
SCHOLASTIC SWIMMING
Sharon at Oil City (4 p.m.)
Titusville at Franklin (6 p.m.)
TUESDAY, JAN. 24
BOYS BASKETBALL
Franklin at Corry (6 p.m.)
Conneaut Area at Oil City (6 p.m.)
Rocky Grove at Farrell (6 p.m.)
Cochranton at Cambridge Springs (6 p.m.)
Grove City at Greenville (6 p.m.)
Reynolds at Lakeview (6 p.m.)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Redbank Valley at Cranberry (varsity only, 6:30 p.m.)
North Clarion at Clarion (6 p.m.)
Moniteau at Clarion-Limestone (6:30 p.m.)
Karns City at Keystone (6 p.m.)
A-C Valley at Forest Area (6 p.m.)
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cranberry at Redbank Valley (6 p.m.)
Clarion at North Clarion (6 p.m.)
Forest Area at A-C Valley (6 p.m.)
Clarion-Limestone at Moniteau (6 p.m.)
Keystone at Karns City (6 p.m.)
SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING
Franklin at Maplewood (6 p.m.)
Cochranton at Cambridge Springs (6 p.m.)
Redbank Valley at St. Marys (6 p.m.)
THURSDAY, JAN. 26
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Meadville at Franklin (6 p.m.)
Oil City at Conneaut Area (6 p.m.)
Saegertown at Rocky Grove (6 p.m.)
Cranberry at Karns City (6 p.m.)
Forest Area at North Clarion (6 p.m.)
Keystone at Moniteau (6 p.m.)
Clarion-Limestone at Redbank Valley (6 p.m.)
Clarion at Union (6 p.m.)
Cochranton at Union City (6 p.m.)
Grove City at Greenville (6 p.m.)
Lakeview at Farrell (6 p.m.)
SCHOLASTIC SWIMMING
Oil City at Brookville (6 p.m.)
Franklin at Slippery Rock (6 p.m.)
SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING
Brockway at Clarion (6 p.m.)
FRIDAY, JAN. 27
BOYS BASKETBALL
Franklin at Conneaut Area (6 p.m.)
Oil City at Warren (6 p.m.)
Jamestown at Rocky Grove (6 p.m.)
Karns City at Cranberry (6 p.m.)
Union at Clarion (6 p.m.)
North Clarion at Forest Area (6 p.m.)
Moniteau at Keystone (6 p.m.)
Redbank Valley at Clarion-Limestone (6:30 p.m.)
A-C Valley at Venango Catholic (6 p.m.)
Saegertown at Cochranton (6 p.m.)
Grove City at Wilmington (6 p.m.)
SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING
Franklin, Cranberry, Cochranton, Redbank Valley at Fred Bell Tournament (4 p.m.)
Clarion at West Branch Tournament (4 p.m.)
SATURDAY, JAN. 28
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Otto-Eldred at Redbank Valley (Noon)
Moniteau at Sewickley Academy (3 p.m.)
SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING
Franklin, Cranberry, Cochranton, Redbank Valley at Fred Bell Tournament (9 a.m.)
Clarion at West Branch Tournament (8 a.m.)
MONDAY, JAN. 30
BOYS BASKETBALL
Brookville at North Clarion (6 p.m.)
Union at Keystone (6 p.m.)
Punxsutawney at Karns City (6 p.m.)
Crawford Christian at Venango Catholic (6 p.m.)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Franklin at Corry (6 p.m.)
Oil City at Meadville (6 p.m.)
Rocky Grove at Cochranton (6 p.m.)
Keystone at Union (6 p.m.)
Sharon at Grove City (6 p.m.)
Mercer at Lakeview (6 p.m.)
SCHOLASTIC SWIMMING
Oil City at Grove City (6 p.m.)
Farrell at Franklin (6 p.m.)
TUESDAY, JAN. 31
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oil City at Franklin (6 p.m.)
Rocky Grove at Commodore Perry (6 p.m.)
Clarion at Clarion-Limestone (6:30 p.m.)
Cochranton at Maplewood (6 p.m.)
Slippery Rock at Grove City (6 p.m.)
CLA at Venango Catholic (6 p.m.)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Clarion at Karns City (6 p.m.)
Clarion-Limestone at Ridgway (6 p.m.)
A-C Valley at Brookville (6 p.m.)
SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING
Cranberry at Sheffield (6 p.m.)
Clarion at Redbank Valley (6 p.m.)
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cranberry at Commodore Perry (6 p.m.)
Karns City at North Clarion (6 p.m.)
Laurel at Moniteau (6 p.m.)
Union at Clarion-Limestone (6:30 p.m.)
Keystone at Forest Area (6 p.m.)
Redbank Valley at Brookville (6 p.m.)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brockway at Union (6 p.m.)
Forest Area at Clarion (6 p.m.)
THURSDAY, FEB. 2
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Franklin at Warren (6 p.m.)
Oil City at Corry (6 p.m.)
Cambridge Springs at Rocky Grove (6 p.m.)
Moniteau at Cranberry at Venango Catholic (6:30 p.m.)
North Clarion at A-C Valley (6 p.m.)
Karns City at Redbank Valley (6 p.m.)
Keystone at Clarion-Limestone (6:30 p.m.)
Saegertown at Cochranton (6 p.m.)
Grove City at Sharpsville (6 p.m.)
Lakeview at Reynolds (6 p.m.)
SCHOLASTIC SWIMMING
Oil City at Farrell (6 p.m.)
Sharon at Franklin (6 p.m.)
FRIDAY, FEB. 3
BOYS BASKETBALL
Warren at Franklin (6 p.m.)
Oil City at Titusville (6 p.m.)
Rocky Grove at Cochranton (6 p.m.)
Cranberry at Moniteau (6 p.m.)
A-C Valley at North Clarion (6 p.m.)
Redbank Valley at Karns City (6 p.m.)
Clarion-Limestone at Keystone (6 p.m.)
Forest Area at Union (6 p.m.)
Venango Catholic at Ridgway (6 p.m.)
Grove City at Hickory (6 p.m.)
George Junior at Lakeview (6 p.m.)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Union at Forest Area (6 p.m.)
SATURDAY, FEB. 4
BOYS BASKETBALL
West Shamokin at Moniteau (4:30 p.m.)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bradford at Oil City (12:30 p.m.)
West Shamokin at Moniteau (1:30 p.m.)
MONDAY, FEB. 6
BOYS BASKETBALL
Venango Catholic at Cranberry (varsity only, 6 30 p.m.)
Clarion at DuBois Central Catholic (6 p.m.)
Karns City at Marion Center (6 p.m.)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Franklin at Conneaut Area (6 p.m.)
Warren at Oil City (6 p.m.)
Rocky Grove at Maplewood (6 p.m.)
Clarion at Brookville (6 p.m.)
Cochranton at Sharpsville (6 p.m.)
Wilmington at Grove City (6 p.m.)
Kennedy Catholic at Lakeview (6 p.m.)
SCHOLASTIC SWIMMING
Titusville at Oil City (6 p.m.)
TUESDAY, FEB. 7
BOYS BASKETBALL
Franklin at Titusville (6 p.m.)
Corry at Oil City (6 p.m.)
Rocky Grove at Kennedy Catholic (6 p.m.)
Keystone at North Clarion (6 p.m.)
Cochranton at Union City (6 p.m.)
Sharon at Grove City (6 p.m.)
Lakeview at Mercer (6 p.m.)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Forest Area at Rocky Grove (varsity only, 6 p.m.)
Cranberry at A-C Valley (6 p.m.)
Slippery Rock at Moniteau (6 p.m.)
Ridgway at Keystone (6 p.m.)
SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING
Redbank Valley at Cranberry (6 p.m.)
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8
BOYS BASKETBALL
Union at A-C Valley (6 p.m.)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Clarion at Redbank Valley (6 p.m.)
Karns City at West Shamokin (6 p.m.)
THURSDAY, FEB. 9
BOYS BASKETBALL
Keystone at Cranberry (6 p.m.)
Clarion at Forest Area (6 p.m.)
Moniteau at Redbank Valley (6 p.m.)
Clarion-Limestone at Karns City (6 p.m.)
Venango Catholic at Tidioute Charter (6 p.m.)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oil City at Franklin (6 p.m.)
Cranberry at Keystone (6 p.m.)
A-C Valley at Union (6 p.m.)
Cambridge Springs at Cochranton (6 p.m.)
Hickory at Grove City (6 p.m.)
Lakeview at West Middlesex (6 p.m.)
SCHOLASTIC SWIMMING
Oil City at Franklin (6 p.m.)
SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING
Cranberry at Punxsutawney (6 p.m.)
FRIDAY, FEB. 10
BOYS BASKETBALL
Corry at Franklin (6 p.m.)
Oil City at Conneaut Area (6 p.m.)
Farrell at Rocky Grove (6 p.m.)
Keystone at Clarion (3:30 p.m.)
Sheffield at Union (6 p.m.)
Cochranton at Eisenhower (6 p.m.)
Greenville at Grove City (6 p.m.)
Lakeview at Reynolds (6 p.m.)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Clarion at Otto-Eldred (6 p.m.)
Redbank Valley at Moniteau (6 p.m.)
Karns City at Clarion-Limestone (6:30 p.m.)
Keystone at Clarion (3:30 p.m.)
SATURDAY, FEB. 11
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cambridge Springs at A-C Valley (2 p.m.)
SCHOLASTIC SWIMMING
Southern Tier Invitational at Grove City College (9 a.m.)
MONDAY, FEB. 13
BOYS BASKETBALL
Kane at Cranberry (6 p.m.)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Franklin at Meadville (6 p.m.)
Conneaut Area at Oil City (6 p.m.)
Rocky Grove at Youngsville (6 p.m.)
Karns City at Butler (6 p.m.)
Cochranton at Maplewood (6 p.m.)
Jamestown at Lakeview (6 p.m.)
SCHOLASTIC SWIMMING
Slippery Rock at Oil City (6 p.m.)
Franklin at Grove City (6 p.m.)
SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING
Cranberry at Franklin (6 p.m.)
TUESDAY, FEB. 14
BOYS BASKETBALL
Conneaut Area at Franklin (6 p.m.)
Warren at Oil City (6 p.m.)
Rocky Grove at Jamestown (6 p.m.)
Cranberry at Clarion-Limestone (6:30 p.m.)
A-C Valley at Clarion (6 p.m.)
North Clarion at Union (6 p.m.)
Redbank Valley at Keystone (6 p.m.)
Karns City at Moniteau (4 p.m.)
CLA at Venango Catholic (6 p.m.)
Youngsville at Cochranton (6 p.m.)
Wilmington at Grove City (6 p.m.)
Lakeview at Sharpsville (6 p.m.)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clarion-Limestone at Cranberry (6 p.m.)
Union at North Clarion (6 p.m.)
Keystone at Redbank Valley (6 p.m.)
Clarion at A-C Valley (6 p.m.)
SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING
Redbank Valley at Curwensville (6 p.m.)
WEDNESDAY, FEB.; 15
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Moniteau at Karns City (6 p.m.)
THURSDAY, FEB. 16
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Corry at Franklin (6 p.m.)
Meadville at Oil City (6 p.m.)
Union City at Rocky Grove (6 p.m.)
Cochranton at Youngsville (6 p.m.)
Grove City at Slippery Rock (6 p.m.)
Commodore Perry at Lakeview (6 p.m.)
SCHOLASTIC SWIMMING
Oil City at Sharon (6 p.m.)
Franklin at Titusville (6 p.m.)
FRIDAY, FEB. 17
BOYS BASKETBALL
Franklin at Oil City (6 p.m.)
Commodore Perry at Rocky Grove (6 p.m.)
Cambridge Springs at Cochranton (6 p.m.)
Grove City at Slippery Rock (6 p.m.)
West Middlesex at Lakeview (6 p.m.)
SATURDAY, FEB. 18
BOYS BASKETBALL
Venango Catholic at Bethel Christian (1 p.m.)