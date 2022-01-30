FRILLS CORNERS -- Six different players had at least seven points in the scoring column as homestanding North Clarion used a balanced attack to take down Keystone, 53-46, in a KSAC boys basketball clash on Saturday.
The Wolves crept out to a 10-8 edge after one quarter and eased it out to a 25-19 advantage by the midpoint before providing some more breathing room by the end of the third, 38-26.
Josh Daum led North Clarion with 11 points while Cole Byers and Aiden Hartle tallied 10 points each. Collin Schmader chipped in with eight points and Zeelan Hargenrader and Ethan Carll bucketed seven apiece.
Bret Wingard led all scorers with 16 in the loss for Keystone with Cole Henry adding nine and Zander McHenry seven.
Bradford 54, C-L 43
BRADFORD -- Clarion-Limestone held a slim halftime lead, but its offense faltered in the third quarter, allowing homestanding Bradford to pull out a 54-43 victory on non-conference play.
The Lions led 28-27 at the break but were outscored 11-3 in the third quarter, which put the Owls in position to lock up the win with a 16-12 fourth.
Rylie Klingensmith paced C-L with 11 points in the loss while Ryan Hummell collected eight points, eight rebounds and five assists also. Tommy Smith also netted eight points and Jase Ferguson and Bryson Huwar six each.
Cam Austin led all scorers with 20 for Bradford.
Grove City 52, Sharpsville 48
SHARPSVILLE -- Grove City pulled of a second-half comeback on the road to take down Sharpsville, 52-48, in a Region 4 showdown.
After and 11-all first quarter, Sharpsville grabbed a 25-22 advantage at the half, but the Eagles (9-7 overall, 7-2 R4) used a 17-11 third quarter to take a lead that they would hold onto en route to the victory.
Dylan Stull spearheaded Grove City's offense with 15 points while Landon Haggart followed with 13, Kam Martin with nine and Brett Loughry with seven.
The Eagles will travel to Sharon on Tuesday.