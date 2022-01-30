39TH ANNUAL FRED BELL WRESTLING TOURNAMENT
at Grove City High School
Championship Semifinals
106 — Elijah Brosius (Cranberry) dec. Jack Darlington (Penns Valley), 6-0; Kyle Lantz (Cochranton) pinned Cael Dailey (Franklin), 1:18.
113 — Darius McMillon (Peters Township) pinned Shane Simpson (Pine-Richland), 1:27; Colin Bartley (Laurel) pinned Daniel Evans (Redbank Valley), 3:37.
120 — Logan Sallot (Erie McDowell) dec. Dominic Ferraro (Pine-Richland), 9-7; Hunter Gould (Conneaut Area) maj. dec. Cole Bish (Redbank Valley), 10-0.
126 — Anthony Ferraro (Pine-Richland) won by forfeit over Kolton Sutter (Northwestern); Gunnar Gage (Cambridge Springs) pinned Tim Cafrelli (South Side Beaver), 3:31.
132 — Peter Chacon (Montour) dec. Jack Martinec (Cochranton), 9-4; Khyvon Grace (Moon) dec. Kole Doppelheuer (Belle Vernon), 2-1.
138 — Connor Pierce (Harbor Creek) won by tech. fall over Chris Cibrone (Peters Township), 26-11; Cody Hamilton (Grove City) pinned Davey Aughenbaugh (DuBois), 1:59.
145 — Ty Watson (Penns Valley) pinned Kyle Cousins (General McLane), 3:23; Caullin Summers (Sharpsville) dec. Reece Bechakas (Kane), 11-7.
152 — Isaiah Pisano (Hopewell) dec. Clay Thomas (Union City), 6-2; Artis Simmons (Erie McDowell) dec. Logan Augenbaugh (Curwensville), 5-2.
160 — Zeke Dubler (Glendale) dec. Caleb Butterfield (Erie McDowell), 7-3; Grant Mackay (Laurel) won by tech. fall over Stetson Boozer (Cochranton), 18-3.
172 — Logan Hoffman (Belle Vernon) dec. Suds Dubler (Glendale), 4-3; Magnus Lloyd (General McLane) dec. Brock Covell (Titusville), 3-2 SV.
189 — Jayden Resch (Hampton) dec. Jackson Carico (Cambridge Springs), 5-3 SV; Louden Gledhill (Cochranton) dec. Brayden McFetridge (Cranberry), 5-3.
215 — Phillip Nave (Peters Township) pinned Carsen Rupp (Redbank Valley), 5:09; Troy Peterson (Erie McDowell) pinned Britton Spangle (Glendale), 3:57.
285 — Wilson Spires (General McLane) dec. Lodge Nosko (Titusville), 5-2; Danah Campbell (Sheffield) dec. Gabe Carroll (Redbank Valley), 3-1 SV.
Championship Finals
106 — Elijah Brosius (Cranberry) pinned Kyle Lantz (Cochranton), 3:24.
113 — Darius McMillon (Peters Township) maj. dec. Colin Bartley (Laurel), 10-0.
120 — Hunter Gould (Conneaut Area) dec. Logan Sallot (Erie McDowell), 3-0.
126 — Anthony Ferraro (Pine-Richland) maj. dec. Gunnar Gage (Cambridge Springs), 13-5.
132 — Peter Chacon (Montour) pinned Khyvon Grace (Moon), 2:00.
138 — Connor Pierce (Harbor Creek) pinned Cody Hamilton (Grove City), 3:01.
145 — Ty Watson (Penns Valley) dec. Caullin Summers (Sharpsville), 11-4.
152 — Artis Simmons (Erie McDowell) dec. Isaiah Pisano (Hopewell), 3-2.
160 — Grant Mackay (Laurel) dec. Zeke Dubler (Glendale), 6-0.
172 — Magnus Lloyd (General McLane) dec. Logan Hoffman (Belle Vernon), 3-2.
189 — Louden Gledhill (Cochranton) dec. Jayden Resch (Hampton), 7-2.
215 — Troy Peterson (Erie McDowell) dec. Phillip Nave (Peters Township), 3-1.
285 — Wilson Spires (General McLane) dec. Danah Campbell (Sheffield), 7-2.