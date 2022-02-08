At Cochranton

COCHRANTON 42, FRANKLIN 18

106 -- Cael Dailey (F) dec. Kyle Lantz, 7-5.

113 -- Daylend Schlosser (C) won by forfeit.

120 -- Dallas Ross (F) dec. Kayson Smith, 7-3.

126 -- Blake Foulk (C) tech. fall over Crue Etzel, 17-0.

132 -- Jack Martinec (C) tech. fall over Trevor Hamilton, 15-0.

138 -- Stephen Martinec (C) tech. fall over Trenton Rice, 15-0.

145 -- Willis Morrell (C) pinned Logan Gavin, 1:00.

152 -- Cael Ziegler (F) dec. Nathaniel Albert, 6-2.

160 -- Vincent Vittorio (C) won by forfeit.

172 -- Stetson Boozer (C) pinned Jonah Heckathorne, 3:09.

189 -- Noah McMaster (C) dec. Hunter Marsteller, 6-0.

215 -- Kadin Karns (F) dec. Ramy Sample, 3-2.

285 -- Kanyon Crawford (F) pinned Parker Haun, 1:18.

* Match started at 160 pounds.

