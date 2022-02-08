At Cochranton
COCHRANTON 42, FRANKLIN 18
106 -- Cael Dailey (F) dec. Kyle Lantz, 7-5.
113 -- Daylend Schlosser (C) won by forfeit.
120 -- Dallas Ross (F) dec. Kayson Smith, 7-3.
126 -- Blake Foulk (C) tech. fall over Crue Etzel, 17-0.
132 -- Jack Martinec (C) tech. fall over Trevor Hamilton, 15-0.
138 -- Stephen Martinec (C) tech. fall over Trenton Rice, 15-0.
145 -- Willis Morrell (C) pinned Logan Gavin, 1:00.
152 -- Cael Ziegler (F) dec. Nathaniel Albert, 6-2.
160 -- Vincent Vittorio (C) won by forfeit.
172 -- Stetson Boozer (C) pinned Jonah Heckathorne, 3:09.
189 -- Noah McMaster (C) dec. Hunter Marsteller, 6-0.
215 -- Kadin Karns (F) dec. Ramy Sample, 3-2.
285 -- Kanyon Crawford (F) pinned Parker Haun, 1:18.
* Match started at 160 pounds.