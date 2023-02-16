DISTRICT 10 SECTION 2-AA

Feb. 17-18

at Sharon High School

FRANKLIN PAIRINGS

114 -- Cael Dailey (27-3) receives first-round bye.

127 -- Dallas Ross (7-13) vs. Will Schell (Grove City, 21-15).

133 -- Trenton Rice (12-13) vs. Connor Naser (Grove City, 18-14).

139 -- Gilbert Dahlstrom (1-5) vs. Dakotah Crum (Maplewood, 5-16).

145 -- Calen Hollis (9-7) vs. Andrew Proper (Maplewood, 2-2).

152 -- Drew Kockler (11-14) vs. Logan Groover (Conneaut Area, 10-9).

160 -- Ethan Hart (6-12) vs. Matthew Colich (Sharpsville, 8-11).

172 -- Jonah Heckathorne (22-8) receives first-round bye.

215 -- Gary Kiselka (9-7) vs. Kolton Wilkinson (Reynolds, 9-16).

285 -- Trenon Smith (1-7) vs. Isaiah Gilchrist (Conneaut Area, 16-10).

COCHRANTON PAIRINGS

107 -- Kyle Lantz (21-7) receives first-round bye.

114 -- Cameron Boozer (3-12) vs. Symba Signes (Mercer, 6-11).

121 -- Kayson Smith (11-5) receives first-round bye.

127 -- Ben Field (8-13) vs. Shane Yeager (Commodore Perry, 9-14).

133 -- Blake Foulk (22-12) receives first-round bye.

139 -- Cash Morrell (22-8) receives first-round bye.

172 -- Dar Singleton (0-11) vs. Zayne Smith (Maplewood, 11-16).

215 -- Noah McMaster (15-14) vs. Max Hernandez (Sharpsville, 13-15).

285 -- Parker Haun (4-12) vs. Casey Resek (Reynolds, 6-17).

MAPLEWOOD PAIRINGS

114 -- Cadyn Shetler (9-10) receives first-round bye.

127 -- Chase Blake (20-12) receives first-round bye.

133 -- Mike Wickstrom (13-13) vs. Josh Tomasovic (Slippery Rock, 14-11).

139 -- Dakotah Crum (5-16) vs. Gilbert Dahlstrom (Franklin, 1-5).

145 -- Andrew Proper (2-2) vs. Calen Hollis (Franklin, 9-7).

152 -- Landyn Reynolds (4-17) vs. Louie Dejulia (Reynolds, 9-17).

160 -- Max Merchant (2-17) vs. Levi Hoffman (Mercer, 13-10).

172 -- Zayne Smith (11-16) vs. Dar Singleton (Cochranton, 0-11).

285 -- Koby Willison (2-16) vs. Mason Boland (Grove City, 9-19).

GROVE CITY PAIRINGS

107 -- Hudson Wolbert (23-8) receives first-round bye.

114 -- Anthony Davis (10-16) vs. Gavin Grant (Greenville, 2-3).

121 -- Hudson Hohman (23-6) receives first-round bye.

127 -- Will Schell (21-15) vs. Dallas Ross (Franklin, 7-13).

133 -- Connor Naser (18-14) vs. Trenton Rice (Franklin, 12-13).

139 -- Carl Bubenheim (6-20) vs. Katherine Hurley (Sharpsville, 2-7).

145 -- Cody Hamilton (26-1) receives first-round bye.

152 -- Dominic Garzarelli (14-14) receives first-round bye.

160 -- Hunter Hohman (30-1) receives first-round bye.

172 -- Alex Hackwelder (22-10) receives first-round bye.

189 -- Ian McCreary (17-12) receives first-round bye.

215 -- Adan Navarro (11-15) vs. Muath Maani (Sharon, 15-12).

285 -- Mason Boland (9-19) vs. Koby Willison (Maplewood, 2-16).

DISTRICT 10 SECTION 1-AA

Feb. 17-18

at Meadville High School

TITUSVILLE PAIRINGS

107 -- Sawyer Wolfkiel vs. Dom Snyder (General McLane).

114 -- Andrew Donaldson vs. Julian Wayne (Girard).

127 -- Coleman Huck vs. A.J. Scalise (Seneca).

133 -- Trenton Rodgers receives first-round bye.

139 -- Nate Stearns receives first-round bye.

145 -- Gavin Donaldson receives first-round bye.

152 -- Landen Wolfkiel vs. Austin Mello (Northwestern).

160 -- J.J. Miller vs. Ethan McAdoo (Harbor Creek).

172 -- Brock Covell vs. Michael McGrath (North East).

189 -- Kameron Mong vs. Graeme Minnis (Youngsville).

215 -- Burke Hancock vs. Jesse Kightlinger (Union City).

285 -- Bryce Watkins vs. Clay Goodman (Seneca).

