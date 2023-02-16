DISTRICT 10 SECTION 2-AA
Feb. 17-18
at Sharon High School
FRANKLIN PAIRINGS
114 -- Cael Dailey (27-3) receives first-round bye.
127 -- Dallas Ross (7-13) vs. Will Schell (Grove City, 21-15).
133 -- Trenton Rice (12-13) vs. Connor Naser (Grove City, 18-14).
139 -- Gilbert Dahlstrom (1-5) vs. Dakotah Crum (Maplewood, 5-16).
145 -- Calen Hollis (9-7) vs. Andrew Proper (Maplewood, 2-2).
152 -- Drew Kockler (11-14) vs. Logan Groover (Conneaut Area, 10-9).
160 -- Ethan Hart (6-12) vs. Matthew Colich (Sharpsville, 8-11).
172 -- Jonah Heckathorne (22-8) receives first-round bye.
215 -- Gary Kiselka (9-7) vs. Kolton Wilkinson (Reynolds, 9-16).
285 -- Trenon Smith (1-7) vs. Isaiah Gilchrist (Conneaut Area, 16-10).
COCHRANTON PAIRINGS
107 -- Kyle Lantz (21-7) receives first-round bye.
114 -- Cameron Boozer (3-12) vs. Symba Signes (Mercer, 6-11).
121 -- Kayson Smith (11-5) receives first-round bye.
127 -- Ben Field (8-13) vs. Shane Yeager (Commodore Perry, 9-14).
133 -- Blake Foulk (22-12) receives first-round bye.
139 -- Cash Morrell (22-8) receives first-round bye.
172 -- Dar Singleton (0-11) vs. Zayne Smith (Maplewood, 11-16).
215 -- Noah McMaster (15-14) vs. Max Hernandez (Sharpsville, 13-15).
285 -- Parker Haun (4-12) vs. Casey Resek (Reynolds, 6-17).
MAPLEWOOD PAIRINGS
114 -- Cadyn Shetler (9-10) receives first-round bye.
127 -- Chase Blake (20-12) receives first-round bye.
133 -- Mike Wickstrom (13-13) vs. Josh Tomasovic (Slippery Rock, 14-11).
139 -- Dakotah Crum (5-16) vs. Gilbert Dahlstrom (Franklin, 1-5).
145 -- Andrew Proper (2-2) vs. Calen Hollis (Franklin, 9-7).
152 -- Landyn Reynolds (4-17) vs. Louie Dejulia (Reynolds, 9-17).
160 -- Max Merchant (2-17) vs. Levi Hoffman (Mercer, 13-10).
172 -- Zayne Smith (11-16) vs. Dar Singleton (Cochranton, 0-11).
285 -- Koby Willison (2-16) vs. Mason Boland (Grove City, 9-19).
GROVE CITY PAIRINGS
107 -- Hudson Wolbert (23-8) receives first-round bye.
114 -- Anthony Davis (10-16) vs. Gavin Grant (Greenville, 2-3).
121 -- Hudson Hohman (23-6) receives first-round bye.
127 -- Will Schell (21-15) vs. Dallas Ross (Franklin, 7-13).
133 -- Connor Naser (18-14) vs. Trenton Rice (Franklin, 12-13).
139 -- Carl Bubenheim (6-20) vs. Katherine Hurley (Sharpsville, 2-7).
145 -- Cody Hamilton (26-1) receives first-round bye.
152 -- Dominic Garzarelli (14-14) receives first-round bye.
160 -- Hunter Hohman (30-1) receives first-round bye.
172 -- Alex Hackwelder (22-10) receives first-round bye.
189 -- Ian McCreary (17-12) receives first-round bye.
215 -- Adan Navarro (11-15) vs. Muath Maani (Sharon, 15-12).
285 -- Mason Boland (9-19) vs. Koby Willison (Maplewood, 2-16).
DISTRICT 10 SECTION 1-AA
Feb. 17-18
at Meadville High School
TITUSVILLE PAIRINGS
107 -- Sawyer Wolfkiel vs. Dom Snyder (General McLane).
114 -- Andrew Donaldson vs. Julian Wayne (Girard).
127 -- Coleman Huck vs. A.J. Scalise (Seneca).
133 -- Trenton Rodgers receives first-round bye.
139 -- Nate Stearns receives first-round bye.
145 -- Gavin Donaldson receives first-round bye.
152 -- Landen Wolfkiel vs. Austin Mello (Northwestern).
160 -- J.J. Miller vs. Ethan McAdoo (Harbor Creek).
172 -- Brock Covell vs. Michael McGrath (North East).
189 -- Kameron Mong vs. Graeme Minnis (Youngsville).
215 -- Burke Hancock vs. Jesse Kightlinger (Union City).
285 -- Bryce Watkins vs. Clay Goodman (Seneca).