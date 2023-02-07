Cranberry picked up six wins by pin on Tuesday en route to doubling up Redbank Valley, 48-24, in a District 9 wrestling clash at the Berry Dome.
Brayden McFetridge opened the match with the quickest decking of the night for the Berries, needing just 48 seconds to take care of Gavin Carroll at 215 pounds.
The Bulldogs drew the score even at 285 when Gaby Carroll topped Hank Milford in 1:27, but Cranberry (6-2) responded by ripping off eight straight wins to secure the victory.
Dalton Wenner opened the onslaught with a 57-second pin of Caden Burns at 107 before Alex McLaughlin followed suit with a 3:52 pin of Daniel Evans at 114. Elijah Brosius then decisioned Cole Bish, 15-9, at 121 before Brandon Murray logged Cranberry's fourth pin of the night, toppling Ayden Adams in 3:23.
At 133, Connor Reszkowski kept Cranberry's streak going with a 19-3 technical fall over Levi Shick, and 139 saw Danny DeLong major decision Devin Weckerly, 17-5.
The Berries closed out their run with a pair of pins as Dane Wenner decked Nolan Barnett in 2:57 and Devyn Fleeger needed 3:59 to stop Jordan Smith.
The Bulldogs closed out the match with three wins of their own as Drew Byers pinned Jaden Smalley in 3:59 at 160, Johnathan Stack dropped Jack Nuhfer in 3:08 at 172 and Keyauna Schimp won by forfeit at 189.
Cranberry will travel to Punxsutawney on Thursday.