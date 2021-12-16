CLARION -- Cranberry came out on top in three of the five contested matches on Thursday night as the Berries edged homestanding Clarion, 33-27, in a District 9 showdown.
With the match beginning at 113 pounds, the Berries benefitted from four straight forfeit victories by Max Carothers (113), Mike Stanley (120), Conner Reszkowski (126) and Danny DeLong (132).
After a no bout at 138, Dane Wenner grappled his way to an 8-1 decision over Mason Gourley to add onto the Berries advantage.
The Bobcats countered with the only pin of the match when Ashton Rex decked Jaden Smalley in 40 seconds at 152 before Breckin Rex followed with a forfeit win at 160.
Devyn Fleeger picked up Cranberry's second contested win at 172 pounds with a close 6-5 decision over Caleb Edmonds before the Bobcats tightened up the team scoring with two forfeit victories from Chesney Boggess (189), Logan Edmonds (215) and a 2-0 decision from Josh Beal over Walker Willey at 285.
Cranberry closed out the action with a 5-0 shutout by Elijah Brosious over Logan Powell at 106.
Cranberry will be back on the mat Saturday when they travel to Morgantown, West Virginia, for the Nurse Pro Plus Tournament.