Cochranton 42, Franklin 18
COCHRANTON -- Thanks to back-to-back-to-back technical falls while clinging to a 21-15 lead, Cochranton's wrestling team pulled away down the stretch for a 42-18 non-conference home win over Franklin.
Coach John Svirbly's Cardinals (8-3) raced out to a 15-0 lead behind a forfeit to Vincent Vittorio in the opening bout at 160 pounds, a pin by Stetson Boozer, who decked Jonah Heckathorne in 3:09 at 172 and a 6-0 decision from Noah McMaster over Hunter Marsteller at 189.
However, coach John Heckathorne's Knights won four of the next five bouts to pull within six points at 21-15. Kadin Karns got the run started with a 3-2 decision over Ramy Sample at 215 and Kanyon Crawford followed by pinning Parker Haun in 1:18 at 285.
Cael Dailey then outlasted Kyle Lantz, 7-5 in a thriller at 106 pounds and, after Daylend Schlosser won by forfeit for Cochranton at 113, the Knights got another decision win from Dallas Ross, who outworked Kayson Smith, 7-3, at 120.
However, the Cardinals took off from there as Blake Foulk won 17-0 over Crue Etzel at 126 while twin brothers Jack Martinec and Stephen Martinec each posted 15-0 wins at 132 and 138. Jack Martinec defeated Trevor Hamilton while Stephen Martinec downed Trenton Rice.
Willis Morrell closed out the Cardinals' 21-point run by pinning Logan Gavin in 1:00 at 145 before Franklin's Cael Ziegler pulled out a 6-2 decision over Nathaniel Albert in the final bout at 152.