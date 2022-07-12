Three minor league baseball players with area ties are all at Class AA or higher midway through the 2022 season.
Former Franklin High School standout Mike YaSenka was promoted to the St. Louis Cardinals Class AA affiliate -- the Springfield Cardinals -- back on June 23.
The 6-1, 195-pound right-handed pitcher has appeared in four games for Springfield (all in relief). He is 0-0 with a 7.35 ERA in 7 1/3 innings of work. He's allowed seven hits, walked three and struck out five.
YaSenka began the season with the High-A affiliate -- the Peoria Chiefs -- where he was 1-0 with a 5.19 ERA. He had appeared in 12 games (all in relief) and pitched 26 innings, allowing 24 hits and five walks with 26 strikeouts.
YaSenka was drafted by St. Louis in the 17th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Eastern Illinois. He had also pitched for two seasons at Chesapeake College.
For his three-year minor league career, the 24-year-old YaSenka is 5-11 with a 4.70 ERA in 50 games, 29 of which were as a starting pitcher. He has worked 176 innings, given up 153 hits and 78 walks with 183 strikeouts.
The other two players who are in Class AAA for their respective organizations are pitcher Josh Dye and outfielder JJ Bleday.
Dye, a 6-5, 180-pound left-handed pitcher, is the son of Rocky Grove High School graduate Kurt Dye. He was drafted in the 23rd round of the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft out of Florida Gulf Coast University.
The 25-year-old southpaw is having a solid season for the Royals' Class AAA affiliate -- the Omaha Storm Chasers. He boasts a 4-2 record with a 2.58 ERA in 27 appearances, which has included three starts. In 38 1/3 innings on the mound, Dye has allowed 36 hits and eight walks with 36 strikeouts.
In his four seasons in the minors, Dye is 15-10 with a 2.78 ERA. He's appeared in 118 games (11 starts) and has 17 saves. In his 207 1/3 innings, Dye has allowed 189 hits and 54 walks with 230 strikeouts.
Bleday, who played at Titusville High School during his freshman year before moving south, is beginning to display the power the Marlins had hoped for when they drafted him with the fourth overall pick in the 2019 MLB Amateur Draft out of Vanderbilt University.
After a slow start this season for the Class AAA Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the 6-3, 205-pound Bleday is up to 17 home runs and 44 RBIs. He's also clubbed 10 doubles, although his batting average (.218) and strikeouts (91) are still a concern.
During his three-year minor league career, the left-handed hitting Bleday is 180-for-812 (.222 batting average) with 40 doubles, 32 home runs and 117 RBIs. He's also drawn 131 walks and struck out 221 times.