58TH ANNUAL LWCY

FALL CLASSIC INVITATIONAL

at SPIRE Institute

Franklin YMCA results

(Girls 7-8 age group)

25 free -- 6. Wren Keith.

50 free -- 4. Keith.

25 back -- 8. Keith.

(Girls 9-10 age group)

50 free -- 11. Abigail Collins; 30. Summer Buckley.

100 I.M. -- 12. Collins.

50 fly -- 12. Buckley.

50 back -- 19. Buckley.

50 breast -- 17. Collins.

(Girls 11-12 age group)

50 free -- 3. Danielle Erdley; 10. Lexi Anthony; 28. Samantha Smith.

50 fly -- 6. Erdley; 14. Anthony; 21. Smith.

100 free -- 1. Erdley; 12. Anthony; 28. Smith.

50 back -- 4. Erdley; 12. Anthony; 30. Smith.

(Boys 11-12 age group)

50 free -- 1. Jordan Stumpf.

100 free -- 2. Stumpf.

50 back -- 2. Stumpf.

50 breast -- 1. Stumpf.

0
0
0
0
0