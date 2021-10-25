58TH ANNUAL LWCY
FALL CLASSIC INVITATIONAL
at SPIRE Institute
Franklin YMCA results
(Girls 7-8 age group)
25 free -- 6. Wren Keith.
50 free -- 4. Keith.
25 back -- 8. Keith.
(Girls 9-10 age group)
50 free -- 11. Abigail Collins; 30. Summer Buckley.
100 I.M. -- 12. Collins.
50 fly -- 12. Buckley.
50 back -- 19. Buckley.
50 breast -- 17. Collins.
(Girls 11-12 age group)
50 free -- 3. Danielle Erdley; 10. Lexi Anthony; 28. Samantha Smith.
50 fly -- 6. Erdley; 14. Anthony; 21. Smith.
100 free -- 1. Erdley; 12. Anthony; 28. Smith.
50 back -- 4. Erdley; 12. Anthony; 30. Smith.
(Boys 11-12 age group)
50 free -- 1. Jordan Stumpf.
100 free -- 2. Stumpf.
50 back -- 2. Stumpf.
50 breast -- 1. Stumpf.