You can donate
According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, roughly 10 million Ukrainians have been displaced within their own country, and more than 8 million Ukrainians (or 20% of the country) have fled to outlying European countries.
The need for supplies is dire, particularly in the most dangerous regions of war. Barnabas Ministries Romania have traveled to those regions and distributed over $50,000 in food, medicine and aid.
For more information and ways to donate, go to barnabasministriesromania.org.