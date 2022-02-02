LITTLE LEAGUE SIGN-UPS
Cranberry Area Little League will hold league sign-ups on Tuesday, February 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Seneca Fire Hall and Saturday, February 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cranberry High School. Sign-ups are for players ages 4-16. The cost is $35 per player for T-Ball and $50 per player for Minor League and up, with the cost not to exceed $100 per family. Players do not need to be present, but a parent or legal guardian must register the player. First-year players must show a birth certificate and proof of residency at registration. Online registration can be completed any time at sports.bluesombrero.com/cranberryarealittleleague. Any questions can be directed to League President Chad Bowler at (814) 673-1586 or chadbowler05@gmail.com.